Delhi HC to close at 3 pm on Sep 8 in view of Central Vista inauguration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:51 IST
The Delhi High Court as well as Patiala House Court shall remain closed from 3 pm onwards on Thursday in view of the inaugural function of Central Vista at the India Gate circle.

A notification to this effect was issued by the high court on Wednesday following a “special traffic arrangement” in the area for the inaugural event to be held in the presence of several dignitaries.

“It is for information of all concerned that on account of special traffic arrangement in connection with the inaugural function of Central Vista at C-Hexagon on September 8, 2022, the Competent Authority has decided ''that this Court, as well as Patiala House Court, shall remain closed from 3:00 PM onwards on September 8, 2022,” said the notification by the high court which otherwise holds court till 4:30 pm weekdays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, and vending kiosks.

He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

