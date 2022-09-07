Raipur: RSS chief holds deliberations with Sangh office-bearers ahead of national coordination meet

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and its Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday held meetings with the Sangh's national office-bearers to chalk out plans for the upcoming national coordination meeting of the organisations inspired by the RSS, its functionary said.

Similar meetings in view of the preparations for the coordination meet will continue to be held till September 9, he said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (national coordination meeting) of the office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the RSS will be held in the Chhattisgarh capital from September 10. It will also be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, he said.

Ahead of the annual coordination meeting, RSS chief Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Hosabale have been holding discussions with the Sangh office-bearers here at Jainam Manas Bhavan from Wednesday for its preparations, he said without divulging the details about it. These meetings will continue to be conducted till September 9 and on the same day Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, will brief the media about the three-day coordination meeting, he said.

After the coordination meeting ends on September 12, Ambekar will brief about discussions and outcome of the coordination meeting where media entry is not allowed, he said.

This is for the first time that an all-India coordination meeting of the RSS-linked bodies will be held in Chhattisgarh where the Assembly elections are scheduled next year.

''The coordination meeting will share the information related to activities of the respective organisations, besides discussing coordinated efforts on topics related to environment, family awareness and social harmony,'' the functionary said.

Issues related to education and ideological sectors, economy, social and national security will also be discussed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)