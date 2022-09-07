Telangana inks MoU with Iran for Urdu, Persian documents conservation

The Telangana State Archives and Research Institute on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Noor International Microfilm Centre, Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in New Delhi for the repair, conservation, digitalisation and cataloguing of Urdu and Persian historical manuscripts and documents, which is a common heritage between India and Iran. A press release from the state government said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony took place at T-Hub Phase 2.0, in the presence of K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries and Dr Ali Chegeni, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Telangana State Archives and Research Institute has a collection of rare and historical records dating back to 1406 A.D. pertaining to the Bahmani, Qutb Shahi, Adil Shahi and Mughal dynasties that ruled over the region. The institute houses more than 43 million documents, of which 80 per cent of the records are in the classical Persian and Urdu languages owing to it being in the official languages of the erstwhile dynasties of the Hyderabad Deccan region, it said.

The records also include the original copies of GOs, gazettes etc of unified Andhra Pradesh from 1956 to 2014.

''India and Iran have enjoyed a shared history which has influenced both cultures and civilisations. The documents housed in the Telangana State Archives are important historical artifacts of both countries. Hence, it is important to preserve this valuable joint heritage,'' the release said.

This initiative, carried out by the Noor International Microfilm Centre will bring millions of historical documents to life, and give future generations a glimpse of the State's rich heritage.

It will also be a valuable asset for scholars from other countries who regularly collaborate with Telangana State Archives for their research on medieval and modern history of India and Telangana.

The entire process will be done at no cost to the State and will be entirely borne by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it added.

