IIT Guwahati to conduct Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on February 12

Through this exam, over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for Masters programs including--MSc, MSc Tech, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc - PhD and integrated PhD, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:53 IST
The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) for admission to masters programmes in IITs and NITs will be conducted on February 12 by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, officials said on Wednesday. ''JAM 2023 is open to all national candidates with no age restriction. JAM 2023 score will be valid for only one year and might also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions including IISc Bangalore, JNCASR, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, DIAT and IISERs for admission to their Masters programs.

''Online application process for the candidates has started today and will conclude on October 11,'' the institute said in a statement.

JAM 2023 will be conducted in over 100 cities across the country as a computer based test in seven subjects including -- Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.

Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. ''Through this exam, over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for Masters programs including--MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc - PhD and integrated PhD,'' it said.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

