NIESBUD and IIE sign MoU with ISB to offer entrepreneurial programmes for youth

The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), individually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB), a top-ranked global business school on the 1st of September 2022, to offer world class management education through entrepreneurial programmes targeted towards youth, job seekers and budding entrepreneurs.

This partnership will enable, development and implementation of two programmes— Business Foundations & Entrepreneurial Skills and Behavioural Skills Programme by ISB faculty and industry experts. Additionally, NIESBUD and IIE will drive the enrolment of youth, job seekers and entrepreneurs on the ISB LMS, across these two training programmes. A joint certification will be issued to participants on the successful completion of the courses.

Lauding the partnership, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE said that stakeholders are striving to create ample opportunities for the youth and entrepreneurs, contributing to the nation's development. Today, skills are rapidly advancing and there is an urgent need to evolve adapt with these changes by providing relevant skill training to the youth. He also said that the partnership is in line with the overall vision of creating a holistic environment to support entrepreneurship and skill development, making India the Skill Capital of the World.

The Business Foundations & Entrepreneurial Skills programme will cover introduction to microeconomics and macroeconomics and foundational aspects of business are covered through marketing management, operations management, competitive strategy, negotiation analysis and basics of finance. Further, entrepreneurial skills are provided through this program by providing entrepreneurial orientation, understanding the start-up development pipeline and identifying market needs, problems, and opportunities.

The Behavioural Skills Programme is aimed at empowering youth with a range of skills and strategies to enhance their personal and workplace effectiveness. The course will include building self-awareness, inculcating growth mindset, effective verbal & non-verbal communications, presentation & public speaking, art of networking, building personal brand, art of storytelling, intro to technology, ace job interview, and negotiation analysis, among other skills.

(With Inputs from PIB)