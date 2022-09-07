Agniveer army recruitment begins in Nagaland

Around 4,000 Naga youths are participating in the first-ever Agniveer army recruitment rally for soldier general duty and tradesman in Nagaland, an official said.

The rally commenced on Wednesday at Rangapahar in Dimapur and will continue for the next few days, stated a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, Lt Col Amit Shukla.

Initially, the recruitment is being done for general duty, which will be followed by soldier tradesmen, he said. Candidates are registered from all districts of Nagaland, he said, adding that the candidates have been allotted specific dates to appear for the rally till September 15.

Meanwhile, the PRO advised all candidates to beware of false promises made by various frauds and touts.

The entire recruitment process is automated and no person can influence the result of any candidate, he said, while also encouraging them to have faith in their own capabilities.

