Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly session on September 21-22 before state goes to polls

A proposal in this regard has been forwarded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said education minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani.It is mandatory to call a session of the House once in six months. The last Assembly session was held in April to pass the state budget.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:19 IST
Gujarat Assembly session on September 21-22 before state goes to polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day session of the Gujarat Assembly, the last one before a new House is elected by the year-end, will commence from September 21, the state government announced on Wednesday.

The brief session is being held just ahead of the Assembly polls which are likely by December.

"The state Assembly will meet on September 21 and 22. A proposal in this regard has been forwarded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel,'' said education minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani.

It is mandatory to call a session of the House once in six months. The last Assembly session was held in April to pass the state budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022