Gujarat Assembly session on September 21-22 before state goes to polls
A proposal in this regard has been forwarded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said education minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani.It is mandatory to call a session of the House once in six months. The last Assembly session was held in April to pass the state budget.
A two-day session of the Gujarat Assembly, the last one before a new House is elected by the year-end, will commence from September 21, the state government announced on Wednesday.
The brief session is being held just ahead of the Assembly polls which are likely by December.
"The state Assembly will meet on September 21 and 22. A proposal in this regard has been forwarded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel,'' said education minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani.
It is mandatory to call a session of the House once in six months. The last Assembly session was held in April to pass the state budget.
