Help students of MCD schools get basic facilities: AAP MLAs urge DCPCR chief

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Wednesday met Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) president Anurag Kundu and urged him to start a probe into the condition of Delhi civic body-run schools and help students get the ''basic minimum facilities''. In a memorandum to the child rights body chief, a delegation of the AAP MLAs led by party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said they visited ''few MCD schools'' in their respective constituencies recently and found them ''lacking'' a hygienic environment and basic infrastructure like desks and proper classrooms.

''Bharadwaj visited MCD schools at Krishi Vihar. It was found that there are 7 classes in the school ie. Nursery, KG, I, II, III, IV and V, and there are only 2 teachers along with the principal. It was shocking to see, single teacher was teaching students belonging to Class II and Class V in the same classroom,'' the AAP delegation said in its memorandum.

The MLAs said that it was ''very disturbing'' for them to witness ''similar situation'' in other MCD schools in Kalkaji, Prem Nagar, Rangpuri Pahadi, Model Town, Sanjay Colony, Nihal Vihar, Burari, Tilak Nagar, Mustafabad, Kiradi and other places in the city. They also also told the DCPCR chief that prior to their visit, the MCD had issued an order that no outsider including the elected representatives should be allowed to enter the school premise.

''We believe this is against the fundamental rights of the citizens, duties of elected representatives and a conspiracy against the rights of the students studying in these schools,'' they said, urging the DCPCR chief to ''investigate the situation'' and help the students get the ''basic minimum facilities in the MCD schools in Delhi''.

''We are ready to submit any evidence or accompany your team whenever needed,'' they said. Last week, the AAP MLAs visited some MCD-run schools in the city and highlighted their ''poor condition'' to corner the BJP. which has been targeting the Arvind Kejriwal government over alleged irregularities in the construction of its schools. They also live-streamed their visit to the schools on social media platforms, highlighting ''poor condition'' of their buildings, classrooms, toilets and campuses, and slammed the BJP for raising questions on the Delhi government's expenditure on the construction of its schools. The BJP-controlled MCD came to the defence of its school infrastructure, denying it was ''poorer'' than those run by the Kejriwal government. In a statement, the MCD said the ''intrusion by a group of 30-40 people in their schools were uncalled-for'' and the children had to ''suffer a rude break to the harmonious rhythm of their learning process.'' On Monday, the DCPCR issued a notice to the MCD, seeking an explanation within two weeks for the ''poor'' performance of its primary schools. In a notice of inquiry, the child rights body cited the National Achievement Survey (NAS) report 2021 for class 3 to highlight the quality of teaching and learning in the municipal schools.

