Maha: Tree census begins in Aurangabad city

Though the activity information about various aspects of trees, including the species, age, location and ownership, will be recorded. The census will be carried out ward-wise and the teams will visit all 115 wards of the city, he said.The real-time data will be displayed on the application and around 2,400 trees were tagged on the very first day.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:31 IST

Representative image Image Credit: pxfuel
The first tree census in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra began on Wednesday with 300 students of a university here volunteering for the exercise, office-bearer of an organisation said.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation, NGO Aurangabad First and Mahatma Gandhi Mission University here have joined hands for the tree census.

''The tree census commenced on Wednesday. An application by a local developer Rushikesh Dongaokar will be used in this exercise. Three hundred students of MGM University will carry out the census and work for three hours a day,'' Aurangabad First president Ranjeet Kakkad told reporters. Though the activity information about various aspects of trees, including the species, age, location and ownership, will be recorded. The census will be carried out ward-wise and the teams will visit all 115 wards of the city, he said.

The real-time data will be displayed on the application and around 2,400 trees were tagged on the very first day. The exact location of the trees, including their latitude and longitude, will be also be registered in the application. The activity will run for the next four to five months, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

