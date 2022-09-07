India hands over 5,000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar

India on Wednesday handed over 5,000 metric tonnes of rice to Madagascar in humanitarian assistance, an official statement said.

The supply was handed over to Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina by Ambassador of India Abhay Kumar in an official ceremony at the Iavoloha Palace in Madagascar.

The supplies of food assistance and support for capacity building to Madagascar are in line with the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and India's role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region, a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo said.

"India has always stood with Madagascar, our Indian Ocean neighbour. Will continue to work for our SAGAR vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. #NeighbourhoodFirst,'' External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Indian Ambassador to Madagascar said the two Indian Ocean neighbours shared ancient cultural connections which are evident in presence of over 300 Sanskrit words in the Malagasy language.

"India has always stood with Madagascar and will continue to do so. Today is a historic day in bilateral relations between the two countries as this is for the first time that India has donated such a large amount of rice to Madagascar following the donation of 15,000 bicycles last month on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence," he said.

Describing India as a "true friend", Rajoelina said the gesture marked the "unity between us which will be shown to the Malagasy people especially those affected by the storm and floods that occurred in the country a few months ago".

He noted how India and Madagascar have stood side by side, especially in difficult times. "There are still many Malagasy children who still need to walk for hours to get to school, and that is why we thank you for giving many bicycles to deserving students across Madagascar. It will change their lives and make them want to go to school," Rajoelina said.

In a tweet, Rajoelina said "today is an important day for relations between India and Madagascar. I thank the Indian government for this donation of 5,000T of rice, which reflects the brotherhood between the Indian people and the Malagasy people." In April this year, Foreign Minister of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato visited India for the first time to participate in the seventh edition of Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The statement said India has always been among the first responders when it comes to assisting the people of Madagascar during the humanitarian crisis.

India donated 50 computers to the largest high school in Madagascar—Lycee Moderne in Ampefiloha.

A humanitarian aid of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice and 100,000 tablets of HCQ was brought by INS Jalashwa in March 2021 to help Madagascar in dealing with the drought situation in South Madagascar.

In March 2020, INS Shardul visited the Port of Antsiranana with relief material comprising 600 tonnes of rice on behalf of India to deliver quick relief to the flood victims of Madagascar.

It was the biggest relief load ever carried by any Indian warship, loaded, transported and unloaded in record time, for quick relief assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)