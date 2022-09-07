Left Menu

Faridabad: Man held for duping professor of Rs 34 lakh with offer of VC post

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi University professor of Rs 34 lakh promising to get him the post of Vice Chancellor at Srinagar University, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:48 IST
Faridabad: Man held for duping professor of Rs 34 lakh with offer of VC post
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi University professor of Rs 34 lakh promising to get him the post of Vice Chancellor at Srinagar University, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Narendra, a resident of Haldana village of Panipat district. The accused is a school dropout and has studied up to class IX.

On September 5, a case was registered against him at Sector 31 Police Station following the complaint of one Tarun Kumar, a Sector 29 resident, who is a Professor at Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. According to the professor's complaint, he had met the accused many years back in college. The accused, Narendra, introduced himself as an influential person in politics and told the professor that he could get him the post of Vice Chancellor at Srinagar University.

The professor, enticed by the opportunity, struck a deal with the accused and agreed to pay him Rs 40 lakh for the post.

"I had given Rs 40 lakh to the accused in 2019, but after taking the money, he started avoiding me. When I asked him to return my money, he gave me back only Rs 6 lakh," Tarun Kumar said in his complaint.

Narendra, who according to police has swindled many people with the same offer, was arrested on Thursday.

"The accused has so far defrauded many people of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam. We have taken him on a two-day police remand after producing him in a city court today," said Mukesh Malhotra, DCP-Central, Faridabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global
3
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
4
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022