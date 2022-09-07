Faridabad: Man held for duping professor of Rs 34 lakh with offer of VC post

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi University professor of Rs 34 lakh promising to get him the post of Vice Chancellor at Srinagar University, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Narendra, a resident of Haldana village of Panipat district. The accused is a school dropout and has studied up to class IX.

On September 5, a case was registered against him at Sector 31 Police Station following the complaint of one Tarun Kumar, a Sector 29 resident, who is a Professor at Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. According to the professor's complaint, he had met the accused many years back in college. The accused, Narendra, introduced himself as an influential person in politics and told the professor that he could get him the post of Vice Chancellor at Srinagar University.

The professor, enticed by the opportunity, struck a deal with the accused and agreed to pay him Rs 40 lakh for the post.

"I had given Rs 40 lakh to the accused in 2019, but after taking the money, he started avoiding me. When I asked him to return my money, he gave me back only Rs 6 lakh," Tarun Kumar said in his complaint.

Narendra, who according to police has swindled many people with the same offer, was arrested on Thursday.

"The accused has so far defrauded many people of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam. We have taken him on a two-day police remand after producing him in a city court today," said Mukesh Malhotra, DCP-Central, Faridabad.

