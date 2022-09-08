Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate medical camp in Gujarat's Surat city today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a mega medical camp in Gujarats Surat city on Thursday and interact with beneficiaries of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes, a state minister said.The event and the medical camp are being organised by Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, who is Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals in the Gujarat government.PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the day-long mega medical camp.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 08-09-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 08:21 IST
The event and the medical camp are being organised by Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, who is Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals in the Gujarat government.

''PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the day-long mega medical camp. Nearly 66,000 residents of the Olpad constituency in Surat have registered themselves for the free medical camp,'' Patel told PTI on Wednesday.

He said 3,000 doctors will conduct health check-up at the camp which will be held on the campus of the Arts and Commerce College in Olpad.

''On the occasion, the prime minister will also interact with some of the beneficiaries of schemes sponsored by the state and central governments, such as the widow pension scheme and the Ayushman Bharat card,'' the minister said. He said 74,000 ''page committee'' members of the BJP's Olpad Assembly segment will be given identity cards at the same event.

