MP: Research scholar commits suicide in Gwalior hostel room

A research scholar of an educational institution allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior city, police said on Thursday.The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, they said.The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when Sandesh Rathore 25, who was a PhD scholar of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, did not attend his classes. The police have sent the body for postmortem and informed Rathores family members about the incident, he added.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 08-09-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 12:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A research scholar of an educational institution allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Thursday.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, they said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when Sandesh Rathore (25), who was a PhD scholar of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, did not attend his classes. His classmates went to his room in the hostel and found him hanging from a ceiling fan, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

They alerted the authorities concerned who informed about it to police.

Rathore was also appointed as a contractual teacher in the institute about a fortnight back, the official said. The reason behind the extreme step is not yet known and police are conducting a probe into it, he said. The police have sent the body for postmortem and informed Rathore's family members about the incident, he added.

