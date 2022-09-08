Laureus Sport for Good City joins hundreds of kids to celebrate National Sports Day

New Delhi: Sport for Good Cities, a community-based programme led by Laureus Sport for Good, Slum Soccer, Richemont India Private Ltd, Cequin, and other stakeholders celebrated the National Sports Day with underprivileged kids from Seemapuri, New Delhi with former India footballer Renedy Singh. Here, children were seen participating in different sports with their coaches to exhibit how the power of sports have started transforming their communities. Kids are flanked by former Indian footballer Renedy Singh during the event hosted by Laureus Sports For Good & Slum Soccer in New Delhi Since 2019, Sport for Good Cities has focused on building coalitions at the grassroots level across various non-profit, governmental, and sporting bodies to better the lives of the citizens by providing financial aid to underprivileged and deprived communities in cities. They have done this by listening to community and youth leaders on the ground to help those with access to capital better understand the needs of the neighbourhood they serve before deploying support. Model City Delhi uses the bottom approach and creates an inclusive environment for all the stakeholders to step forward for a better future for the community, encourages and inspires children and youth to not only play but also promote equal opportunities by breaking the barriers using sport as a tool and becoming an agent of change regardless of all the odds. The programme that took off last year has so far impacted and reached over 2077 children and young people with over 90 per cent being female, delivered more than 1100 community sport session by licensed & professional coaches, over 100 youth upskilled and placed within the community. It has also trained 30 youngsters on the leadership skills, along with training 25 girls in Jiujutsu as safety squads in the community. They also launched awareness programmes in the community on different topics like domestic violence, right to education, child right, sanitation, digital literacy, and organised awareness rallies on sensitive issues like substance abuse, cleanliness, violence against women, gender equality, etc. With active participation and support from Seemapuri Police Station and Delhi Police, the programme conducted anti-drug abuse campaign in Seemapuri and reached out to more than 500 individuals. Speaking at the event, Lee Parker, Senior Progrmmes and Grants Manager, Laureus said, “This event encapsulates the true success of what happens to our children and community when everyone works and comes together through the power of sport. Sport for Good City Delhi was created by Laureus because the right partners and the ingredients for success already existed, it just needed us to facilitate and ignite a collaborative approach which has now seen thousands of young Seemapuri girls become involved in sport, become more aware of their rights as young women and helped raise their aspirations for the future. The parents of these children have also received support from the programme to learn on how they can get involved in sport and interact with their families through physical activity in a fun way. It really does take a village to raise a child and Laureus Sport for Good are proud of the success of Sport for Good City Delhi. We hope to see more supporters get involved and support this unique community driven project and support more days like today.” Dr. Abhijeet Barse, CEO, SlumSoccer, “Changing lives through football is becoming a reality at Seemapuri! The project is unlocking the hidden potential of children and youth and giving them a platform to showcase their learning.” Vineet Bansal, Compliance Officer, Richemont India Private Ltd, said, “Before the intervention, about 70 per cent community members were involved in undesired activities but this project has brought up a shift or culture of teamwork, supporting each other on and off the field. Now they are not only playing but also creating pathways to make a healthy community together. This programme is becoming a ray of hope in the darkness for Seemapuri.” About Laureus Laureus is a global movement that uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people. In 2000, Laureus’ founding patron Nelson Mandela said ‘sport has the power to change the world’, and these words have become the philosophy of Laureus and the driving force behind its work. Since 2000, Laureus Sport for Good has used the power of sport to change the lives of over six million young people, and currently supports more than 250 programmes in over 50 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.laureus.com. About Slum Soccer Founded 2001 in Nagpur, Central India, we now reach out to the underprivileged all over the country. Our goal is to connect football and learning. We use the beautiful game as a tool to make children smile again and to teach them crucial skills so that their life gets a better perspective. Next to our headquarter in Nagpur there are Slum Soccer centres in Kolkata, Chennai and Haryana. Slum Soccer exists to foster sustainable development within otherwise marginalised populations of India. We aim to provide long term solutions to combat rife homelessness and improve living standards within underprivileged areas. Our approaches are centred on building self-sufficient communities. The game of Football is our means to that end- connecting individuals, teaching life skills and working towards improving overall quality of life.

