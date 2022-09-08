Left Menu

Non-plan admissions process in Delhi government schools begins

According to DoE, online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 15:15 IST
Non-plan admissions process in Delhi government schools begins
  • Country:
  • India

The online registration for class 11 non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools began on Thursday, according to Directorate of Education.

Non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school, dropped out for any reason, students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from unrecognised school. According to DoE, online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16. ''Submission and verification of documents for admission in allotted schools has to be done between September 17 to September 21. Forms for registration are available on the home page of the department's website,'' a DoE circular said. ''Director of Education at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022