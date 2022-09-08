Haziq Lone from Shopian secures all-India rank 10 in NEET UG exams

Festivities broke out in the family of a fruit merchant in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir after his son topped the NEET-UG-2022 examination in the union territory and secured the all-India rank 10.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and politicians congratulated Lone for the feat. Haziq Pervez Lone, resident of Trenz area of Shopian in south Kashmir, has secured the 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG-examination and topped J-K UT.

Son of a fruit merchant, Pervez Ahmad, Lone secured 710 points out of 720. As the family celebrates the success., friends and relatives dawned upon the house, hugging Lone and garlanding him.

Lone is elated over his achievement and credits the success to his family, teachers and to the hard work.

“I am thankful to God Almighty for this success. This has been possible only because of Him. I am thankful to my parents and the coaching institute as well,” he said.

Lone said he expected his score to be around what he secured, but, the all-India rank of 10 was beyond his expectations.

“I had no idea I will get this rank. I was surprised when the results came. My parents were also surprised, but are very happy,” he said.

Asked about his message to future aspirants, Lone said there is no substitute to hard work.

“You should work hard as hard work brings results. You have to be consistent and you will achieve good things finally,” he said. He said at least 7-9 hours of study was needed to crack the examination with flying colours.

He said the major difficulty he faced was shift from offline to online in the wake of Covid pandemic. “The problem with online learning was frequent internet shutdowns and restricted network speeds in Shopian. However, the coaching institute offered additional classes, video lectures etc which helped a lot,” he added.

Lone did his primary schooling from two private schools in Shopian, and then enrolled himself at the government higher secondary school in Turkwamgam village of the district for class 11 and 12. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Sinha and politicians congratulated Lone for the feat. “Congratulations to Haziq Parveez Lone from Shopian for securing the All India 10th Rank in NEET UG- 2022 Result. Proud of your achievements. My best wishes to all the candidates from Jammu & Kashmir, who have qualified in the NEET exam,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

“Overjoyed to see Haziq Lone from Shopian secure tenth rank in the NEET exams. My best wishes to him for a bright future,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also felicitated Lone for the success.

