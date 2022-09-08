Residents of DU women's hostel protest against order to vacate rooms

Around 170 women residing in a Delhi University hostel gathered at the Arts Faculty on Thursday to protest against ''harassment'' by the administration after being directed to vacate their rooms while their exams were underway.

The residents of Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls (RGHG) alleged that they received a notice from the hostel administration on August 22, asking them to vacate the premises after their exams. They were threatened with disciplinary action if they did not vacate their rooms within the stipulated time.

On August 31, another notice was served on the students, warning them that a heavy fines would be imposed for every day they overstayed.

The RGHG is the largest hostel of the varsity and has been functional since 2012. It houses postgraduate and research students.

Activists from the All India Students' Association (AISA) joined the protest in solidarity with the hostel residents.

A public meeting was held at Arts Faculty Gate Number 4, where residents of the hostel elaborated on their problems and struggles ''in the face of administrative intimidation''.

Kajal, a DU student and resident of the hostel, described the conditions under which they were protesting and how they ''were at the receiving end of constant harassment and moral policing by the Rajiv Gandhi Hostel administration as well as by the Provost of the Hostel.'' Hostel Provost Poonam Silotia did not respond to calls and messages from PTI seeking a response.

The students said they were guest residents at the hostel but had to go through a rigorous process for seats like regular residents.

''When the university reopened earlier this year, we had no place so we applied for the hostel. But they made us sign the undertaking that the hostel is being allotted for two months. However, they did not ask us to leave then,'' a student said.

''However, months later, out of the blue, they are asking us to vacate the hostel abruptly. Where will we go? The majority of us are in the last semester. Why do they want us to find a home for two or three months? Our studies will get affected,'' she added.

Students said there were 200 residents in the hostel, of which over 170 were guest residents. A few students have shifted to other places after the administration's notice.

The hostel administration is asking the guest residents to vacate the premises and apply for a seat as regular residents.

''However, socio-economic conditions of all girls are not the same. Not all the students are from rich households. We cannot afford expensive PGs and it is very difficult to find one at reasonable prices at such a short notice,'' said another student.

''The hostel has 772 seats in total, of which only around 500-550 seats are filled every year. There are enough seats for both the newcomers and those already staying there,'' she said.

According to the students, the administration said they wanted the premises to be vacated so that a new batch could be allotted the rooms.

