CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15
The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.
''National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier,'' Kumar said.
''All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,'' he added.
