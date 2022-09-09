CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15

Left Menu

The results of the Common University Entrance Test CUET-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:31 IST
The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.

''National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier,'' Kumar said.

''All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score,'' he added.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues. The UGC chief had earlier said that the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of ''sabotage''. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

