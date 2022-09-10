Left Menu

HPCL collaborates with Indian Army for CSR Project in Kargil

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL has collaborated with the Indian Army for implementing a CSR project to coach and mentor less-privileged girl students in Kargil, a company statement said. HPCL has collaborated with the Indian Army to provide a learning platform Kargil Ignited Minds for coaching and mentoring aspiring but less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region in UT Ladakh, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 13:08 IST
HPCL collaborates with Indian Army for CSR Project in Kargil
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has collaborated with the Indian Army for implementing a CSR project to coach and mentor less-privileged girl students in Kargil, a company statement said. The project -- 'Kargil Ignited Minds' -- aims to prepare 50 girl students for various national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations. It will focus on empowering the underprivileged girls with limited resources, residing in extreme weather conditions. The selection of students for this project is through a rigorous process involving screening, preliminary test and interviews. ''HPCL has collaborated with the Indian Army to provide a learning platform 'Kargil Ignited Minds' for coaching and mentoring aspiring but less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region in UT Ladakh,'' the statement said. Through a residential coaching program in the premises of Indian Army at Kargil, the aspirants shall prepare for NEET, JEE and other entrance exams under supervision and guidance of 'Fire and Fury Corps' of the army. ''The project shall enhance knowledge, skill and personality development of aspiring students,'' it said. The MoU signing ceremony for Project 'Kargil Ignited Minds' was held at Headquarters 14 Corps, Leh. ''The project is envisioned as a tool of development for less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region who otherwise maybe left out due to remote geographical location and limited options available for higher education,'' the statement added. On the occasion, HPC ED (I&C) Subodh Batra highlighted CSR projects including 'Kashmir Super 50 - Medical' in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of more than 1,000 school toilets under 'Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan' in various parts of the country, which have been instrumental in providing better educational opportunities for needy students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022