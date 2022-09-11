Left Menu

Delhi schools recorded 16 pc increase in pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 compartment exam: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:21 IST
Delhi schools recorded 16 pc increase in pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 compartment exam: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government schools recorded an increase of 16 per cent in pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 compartment examination, an official statement said on Sunday.

While the pass percentage of Class 10 increased from 81.27 per cent to 97.29 per cent, the pass percentage of Class 12 increased from 96.29 per cent to 98.21 per cent, the statement issued by the government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the students have performed “exceptionally” despite the impact of the Covid pandemic on education in the last two years.

''Due to COVID-19 during the last two years, there was an adverse impact on students' education as well as their mental and emotional well-being. However, despite this, students have performed extraordinarily well in the compartment examinations,'' he said.

Sisodia said the academic session 2021-22 was disrupted due to COVID-19 and there was a ''significant reduction'' in learning opportunities for students.

''While our students performed brilliantly in this year's exam, some could not pass in one or two subjects and had to reappear in compartment examinations. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022