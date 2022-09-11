Left Menu

Girl dies by suicide

A 13-year old girl allegedly died by suicide near here, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the girl was one of the three children of Hasanure Mulla 48, belonging to West Bengal, and working in a brick-kiln at Anthiyur near here. On seeing this, her parents and neighbours took her to a hospital where she died, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:05 IST
Girl dies by suicide
A 13-year old girl allegedly died by suicide near here, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the girl was one of the three children of Hasanure Mulla (48), belonging to West Bengal, and working in a brick-kiln at Anthiyur near here. On Saturday, the girl hanged herself in the house. On seeing this, her parents and neighbours took her to a hospital where she died, the police said. Investigation to find the reason behind the extreme step has begun, they said.

