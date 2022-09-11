Left Menu

Bengal students top in minimum proficiency on foundational numeracy benchmark: CM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 19:06 IST
Bengal students top in minimum proficiency on foundational numeracy benchmark: CM
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state has topped in the country in terms of students performing at or above the global minimum proficiency level on foundational numeracy benchmark.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had shared the findings in a survey titled ‘Foundational Learning Study 2022' earlier this week.

''It gives me great joy and fills my heart with pride to announce that West Bengal has ranked # 1 among all states in the country, in terms of students performing at or above the Global Minimum Proficiency level on the benchmark of foundational numeracy,'' Banerjee tweeted. ''My heartiest congratulations to all the students, guardians, teaching community. May our tryst with excellence never stop!'' she added.

The study was conducted among nearly 86,000 Class-3 students in 10,000 schools, including private and public institutions.

The goal of the survey, carried out under the Ministry of Education’s NIPUN Bharat scheme, was to understand the basic learning levels of Class-3 students in language and numeracy, and to devise interventions accordingly, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022