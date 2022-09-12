Left Menu

Staff at 26 English colleges vote for 10 day strike

26 over a pay dispute, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Monday. The strikes will take place over four weeks in the first half term of the academic year, the union added.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Staff at 26 English further education colleges are planning to take ten days of strike action starting on Sept. 26 over a pay dispute, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Monday. "College staff are set to take unprecedented strike action because they cannot go on being paid so little," UCU's general secretary Jo Grady said.

"Inflation is soaring and college bosses have more money at their disposal than they have had in years, yet they are refusing to protect their staff from the cost-of-living crisis." The union said 89.9% of its members voted in favour of strike action on an overall turnout of 57.9%. The strikes will take place over four weeks in the first half term of the academic year, the union added.

