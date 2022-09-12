Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:28 IST
Oxford University to have Cyril Shroff chair
Leading corporate lawyer Cyril Shroff, who is the managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has instituted a chair at Oxford University offering fully-funded scholarships for research students in law from the country.

The chair will come up in Oxford University's India Centre for Sustainable Development (instituted in 2012) and will be based in the Somerville College.

In the first year, the scholarship, which is a personal and family office initiative, will cover the full expenses of three students from the country, the law firm said in a statement, which also added it the numbers of beneficiaries will go up but did not specify by how much or how much the total expenses it will incur per student.

The fully-funded Cyril Shroff scholarships is being instituted to encourage research in pressing global issues involving law and policy, with a special emphasis on climate change and sustainability and also seek to support brain gain in the country by developing a pipeline of skilled talent and their research, the statement said.

Shroff said the first batch will begin from 2023 and the scholarship is part of his commencing his “giving journey”.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is the largest law firm in the country with 1,000 lawyers and 160 partners and has offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gift City and Singapore.

The Somerville College, founded in 1879, is among the first few British colleges to admit women and includes among its alumni, the first woman to practice law in India (Cornelia Sorabji), and prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and Indira Gandhi, Nobel laureate Dorothy Hodgkin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

