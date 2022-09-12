Naveen felicitates twin brothers for JEE-Advanced success

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday felicitated twin brothers Deevyansu and Diptyansu Mallu for clearing Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced with flying colours.

Deevyanshu secured an all-India Rank of 11 and Deeptanshu 228 in the entrance exam, results of which were announced on Sunday.

Patnaik felicitated the two at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar in the presence of their parents and the principal of the KIIT International School, of which they were students, a release by the chief minister’s office said.

The CM congratulated them and wished them success for future endeavours, it added.

