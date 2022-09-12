Draft delimitation of MCD wards completed, suggestions and objections invited

The work on draft delimitation of wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been completed and suggestions and objections can be sent by people, according to officials.

The central government has fixed the total number of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at 250 from the existing figure of 272. This was stated in a Delhi Gazette notification issued on Saturday.

The total number of seats reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes in the MCD in proportion to their number is also determined to be 42, it said.

The office of the Delimitation Committee for MCD wards in an official statement on Monday said, suggestions and objections can be sent by October 6.

''It is for information of political parties, aspiring candidates for the general election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and to the general public that the Delimitation Committee as constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has completed the work of draft delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The draft delimitation order for the proposed delimitated wards has also been put on the website of this Commission sec.delhigovt.nic.in,'' it said. The public and all concerned have also been requested to log on the said website to see the draft of newly created boundaries of 250 wards. Objections, suggestions, if any, to the draft delimitation order, published with the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs can be lodged or submitted from 10 AM to 5 PM with the Delimitation Committee Reception Counter in the premises of the State Election Commission, Nigam Bhawan here by October 3 till 5 PM. The objections, suggestions can also be sent on the e-mail – delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com, the statement said.

Objections, suggestions received after the prescribed date and time shall not be entertained in any form i.e., by post, e-mail, hand delivery etc, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)