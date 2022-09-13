TSF signs MoU to enhance public service delivery in East Singhbhum

Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) on Monday signed a multi-purpose Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district administration to enhance public service delivery in several sectors like health, education and social welfare, according to a statement here.

As part of this, the TSF would provide technical inputs towards strengthening the capacities of officers and frontline workers for effective delivery of public services through classroom sessions and on-the-job training. The training would be need-based and focus on both technical and leadership aspects, the statement said.

The MoU, which will be valid till March 2027, was signed in the presence of East Singbhum Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav, TSF Chief Executive Officer Sourav Roy and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)