Ukraine's Zelenskiy to speak with IMF chief on Tuesday -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program. Ukrainian officials have said they are seeking an IMF program worth as much as $15 billion to $20 billion, although such a large amount is seen as unlikey to win IMF approval.

The IMF Executive Board, at an informal session on Monday, discussed a plan that could offer Ukraine $1.4 billion in emergency aid through the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument.

