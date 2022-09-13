Dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada: K'taka minister

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.

However, in Udupi district, holidays will be given according to the 2022-23 academic calendar of school education and literacy department. Dasara holidays are from October 3 to 16 in the district.

