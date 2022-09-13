Mastering tech tools now fundamental requisite for hospitality sector jobs: Sommet Education CEO

Technology has revolutionised the hospitality sector and mastering technological applications is a fundamental requirement for anyone considering a future in the industry, according to Sommet Education CEO Benoit-Etienne Domenget.

Access to information has changed the industry and there is a growing demand now for people with technical knowhow, he said.

Sommet Education runs hospitality management institutions in Switzerland, Spain, China and the UK. The Indian School of Hospitality in Gurugram is also a part of the group.

Data management and analytics are prerequisites in the hospitality sector today. ''To understand your customer, you can no longer rely on just chit-chatting. That's obviously important but not enough. You need to have data management, access to data, understanding of the tools... surveys, etc. etc. That's a fundamental element that you need to master today,'' he said.

Leading hospitality school Les Roches of Sommet Education last week signed an agreement with the UN World Tourism Organization to promote innovation and technological incorporation in the tourism and hospitality sectors across the globe. The agreement was signed at the Les Roches campus in Marbella in southern Spain in the presence of UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

''The UNWTO is present in every market to drive tourism and hospitality forward. So, they are for us a source of knowledge and inspiration... they help us bring intelligence and knowledge to our students and learners,'' Domenget said.

He said Les Roches is working to bring innovation at the heart of education in hospitality.

''Everybody would now recognize that hospitality has been very much impacted and to a certain extent revolutionized by the rise of technology... That is why with the SPARK project, which is a lot about bringing technology experts, companies, incubating ideas and projects, we want to give our students and learners the best possible way to grasp technology and innovation as a very strong asset of their learning base,'' he said.

''We are not converting our schools into engineering schools...but we put our students in a position to understand how they can leverage the use of technology to continue improving and transforming the industry and most importantly to be even more efficient in their future business, to be more employable and better entrepreneurs,'' he added.

Access to and management of data has brought in a fundamental shift in the hospitality sector compared to 20-30 years ago, he said.

Les Roches CEO Carlos Diez de la Lastra said that in the hospitality sector, soft skills will be more important than hard skills in the coming years.

With the technological applications and changes, a hospitality sector manager will be more and more required to have the capacity to manage uncertain situations with flexibility, he said. Someone having solid hard skills does not always mean he or she will manage a situation very well, he added.

Les Roches has campuses in Switzerland, Spain and China. As part of its agreement with the UNWTO, Les Roches will train tourism and hospitality talent from more than 100 countries at its campuses in Switzerland and Spain.

