Training institutes must reimagine and reinvent to strengthen skills ecosystem: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Minister stressed that building the capacities of trainers is critical to develop a vibrant workforce for the 21st century.

Training institutes must reimagine and reinvent to strengthen skills ecosystem: Dharmendra Pradhan
Shri Pradhan further said that we need to prepare 25 lakh trainers in the next 3 years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in brainstorming session on 'Reimagination of training institutes' under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship here today. MoS, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Secretary, MSDE, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal along senior officials of Capacity Building Commission, DGT, NSTI, NIESBUD and Skill Ministry were present on the occasion.

While addressing the participants Shri Pradhan said that technology is rapidly changing our world. From education to health, agriculture to finance, every sector is witnessing unprecedented developments triggered by technology. This is creating new opportunities and the need for a new skills landscape, he added.

The Minister stressed that building the capacities of trainers is critical to develop a vibrant workforce for the 21st century. The training institutes must reimagine and reinvent themselves with a comprehensive and futuristic strategy to strengthen the skills ecosystem, he added.

Shri Pradhan further said that we need to prepare 25 lakh trainers in the next 3 years. The training institutes under MSDE will be a hotspot in our endeavour to develop effective trainers who will play an important role in developing next-gen workforce, he added.

He said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned to make India a skill hub. He called for greater innovation, institutional reforms, new ideas, international collaborations, leveraging technology to bring in a new approach towards reimagining our skills ecosystem and make India, the skill capital of the world.

