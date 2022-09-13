Left Menu

DU quashes appointment of Bharati College principal

The Delhi University (DU) has quashed the appointment of the principal of Bharati College after the college's governing body objected to the selection process, saying University Grants Commission (UGC) rules were violated.

Governing body chairman Daya Nath Jha had written to the DU, demanding that the appointment be quashed as the apex committee of the university did not finalise the name on the basis of merit.

The interview for the appointment of a permanent principal in Bharati College was held on August 10. The governing body had sent three names, which were placed in the order of preference.

According to the governing body, the apex committee of the DU recommended the third name on the panel for an appointment, ignoring the first two names.

In a circular issued on September 11 to Jha, the assistant registrar (colleges) of the DU said the appointment of the principal in Bharati College stands withdrawn and the selection process stands quashed.

''I have been directed to inform you that it has been decided that the letter dated 22.08.2022 issued in connection with the appointment of principal stands withdrawn. Consequently, the said selection process stands quashed,'' the circular read.

''In view of the above, I have been further directed to take immediate necessary steps in re-advertising the post of principal of your college in terms of the proviso of Ordinance XVIII, Clause 7 of the university, after taking into account the qualifications or eligibility criteria envisaged under Ordinance XXIV of the university conveyed to the colleges or institutions of the university,'' it added.

