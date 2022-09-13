Left Menu

More than 34,000 students register on portal for admission to DU's undergraduate programmes

More than 34,000 candidates had registered on the Common Seat Allocation System CSAS portal for admission to undergraduate programmes in the Delhi University till 6 pm on Tuesday, a senior university official said.The DU launched the CSAS portal on Monday for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.This year, the university is taking admission on the basis of Common University Entrance Test CUET scores.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:17 IST
More than 34,000 students register on portal for admission to DU's undergraduate programmes
  • Country:
  • India

More than 34,000 candidates had registered on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for admission to undergraduate programmes in the Delhi University till 6 pm on Tuesday, a senior university official said.

The DU launched the CSAS portal on Monday for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

This year, the university is taking admission on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The application number of the CUET (UG)-2022 is mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022.

There are 70,000 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes in the DU.

''So far, 34,039 candidates have registered for admission on the portal. On the first day, 24,000 students had registered,'' the official said.

The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programmes. There will be no offline filling up of the CSAS-2022 application form.

The application fee for CSAS-2022 is Rs 250 for the unreserved, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections categories and Rs 100 for the SC, ST and PwBD category applicants.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the CUET results are announced.

A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022