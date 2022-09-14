Left Menu

IMF Georgieva says discussed longer-term engagement with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Updated: 14-09-2022 02:12 IST
IMF Georgieva says discussed longer-term engagement with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday discussed a longer-term engagement that could build toward a full-fledged financing program for Ukraine. Georgieva said an IMF team would meet with Ukrainian authorities in the next weeks, creating a "pathway of engagement that is deeper."

She said executive board members were positive about an IMF proposal aimed at expanding emergency aid for countries hit hard by Russia's war against Ukraine, which will provide Kyiv with about the same amount of funding as the $1.4 billion it got in March, shortly after the Russian invasion.

