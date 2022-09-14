Argentina faces significant problems, including devastating inflation -IMF's Georgieva
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday the Argentine economy faces "very significant" problems including high inflation, but she is impressed with the economic team put together by economy minister Sergio Massa, whom she met with on Monday.
In an event ahead of annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, Georgieva said there is a "very strong commitment from Argentina to the program in recognition that the program is an anchor for the Argentine economy. They don't have the luxury of other anchors."
