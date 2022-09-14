Left Menu

Argentina faces significant problems, including devastating inflation -IMF's Georgieva

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:13 IST
Argentina faces significant problems, including devastating inflation -IMF's Georgieva
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday the Argentine economy faces "very significant" problems including high inflation, but she is impressed with the economic team put together by economy minister Sergio Massa, whom she met with on Monday.

In an event ahead of annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, Georgieva said there is a "very strong commitment from Argentina to the program in recognition that the program is an anchor for the Argentine economy. They don't have the luxury of other anchors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022