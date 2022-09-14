EDGE by Pearl Academy is now an UNREAL Authorised Centre

EDGE by Pearl Academy is now an authorised training centre for Unreal Engine, the most open and sophisticated real-time 3D engine available today for creating immersive experiences. It has been used to produce well-known games like PUBG and the Star Wars Mandalorian series. EDGE is the first institute in India to offer two unique Unreal Engine courses on Virtual Production and on Metaverse Game Design.

EDGE courses will be run at Pearl Academy's Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses. EDGE was developed by media industry leaders, including Dr. Nalin Mehta, President, who has previously headed some of India's top media firms, and CB Arun, Academic Director, and National Award-winner in Animation. EDGE programmes are focused on creating the next generation of digital artists in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) industries at a time when they are booming and shapeshifting with digital disruptions.

Speaking about the Unreal authorised center, Dr. Nalin Mehta, President, EDGE, said, ''India is poised to become a major global centre for gaming and visual effects. We are seeing a convergence of the gaming, film, and animation industries, and there is a huge demand for top-class talent. We are very proud to be an Unreal authorised training centre, and EDGE is committed to providing the best global skills that the industry needs.'' EDGE provides learners with the best global education to kickstart their career. They are delivered by the world's best in AVGC education. EDGE-Trazos courses, for example, are international Master certificate programs co-delivered with Trazos: ranked No. 1 in Spain, among the Top 3 in Europe and Top 7 worldwide. The courses range from Animation with Autodesk Maya, Compositing with NukeX, Visual Effects with Houdini and Videogame Production.

IAMAG, another EDGE partner, is the premium global masterclass platform for the world's top digital artists. EDGE-IAMAG masterclasses are conducted by some of the world's top digital artists from Europe and USA that provide special interactive sessions with leading animators, illustrators, and concept and visual effects artists who have worked on some of the latest global blockbuster films.

EDGE also offers 3-month Bootcamp courses in Computer Graphics, Unreal Engine, and Motion Graphics.

For more information: https://www.pearledge.com/ About EDGE EDGE is a new premium offering by Pearl Academy, India's leading institute in design, fashion, business, and media. EDGE provides best-in-class international certificate programs in Animation, Visual Effects, Game Development and Virtual Production. Created by a team of industry veterans from across the world, EDGE programs position learners to be the next-generation of digital artists in the Animation, Game Development, Visual Effects and Comics (AVGC) industry. EDGE-Trazos courses are international Master certificate programs co-delivered in partnership with Trazos, ranked as the No.1 Animation school in Spain, among the Top 3 in Europe and Top 7 worldwide. For the first time in India, EDGE has also brought in Unreal Engine-authorized instructors to deliver the first Master certificate program on Virtual Production with Unreal Engine. In partnership with IAMAG, the Paris-based masterclass platform which is the premier meeting point of global digital artists. EDGE – IAMAG provides masterclasses from the world's top digital artists from Europe and USA provide special interactive sessions with leading animators, illustrators, concept and visual effects artists who have worked on some of the latest global blockbuster films.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897417/EDGE_Pearl_Academy.jpg

