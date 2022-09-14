Award instituted to honour, celebrate school librarians

Delhi's One Up Library has launched a new monthly award series to recognise and celebrate the work of school librarians across the country.

Through this award series, One Up Library, Learning Lab and Book Studio strives to motivate and celebrate the innovative practices used by the new-age librarians, laud their efforts in making the 'library' a space for nurturing young students' imagination and critical thinking abilities.

Open to full-time school librarians across the country, the award is instituted to honour librarians who foster a passion and love of reading in students through innovative, original library programmes and events; enabling young readers to pick the right books at each stage of their reading journey, a statement said. The winner will receive a token cash prize of Rs 5,000, a certificate of recognition and the work will be spotlighted on the One Up Library social media platforms. All participating school librarians will receive a certificate of participation.

The award has been instituted by One Up Library to mark its fifth anniversary.

According to Dalbir Kaur Madan, founder director of One Up Library, librarians and teacher librarians need spotlight and their share of glory and recognition.

''Through the One Up Librarian of the Month award, we aim to create an opportunity for librarians to share good practices and open gateways for learning, collaboration, and growth,'' she said.

The first winner will be announced on October 7. The jury comprises Madan and Hemali Sodhi, founder of A Suitable Agency.

One Up Library has been working to celebrate the work of school librarians and in 2019, Madan instituted the Bandana Sen Library Awards in memory of her mentor. Last month, One Up Library organised a special author event on the occasion of its fifth anniversary in Delhi with writer Paro Anand in attendance. Anand described One Up as a little slice of heaven tucked away on a leafy lane. ''A place for young people to get away from the hustle of reality and lose themselves in a world of words and pictures; but most importantly, a place where they can hear and nurture their own thoughts. Delhi's children need One Up Library,'' she said.

One Up was launched 11 years ago in Amritsar and then brought to Delhi in 2017. Apart from personally curating reading programmes for children across age-groups, One Up works with schools across the country - to enrich and create world-class libraries, and curating reading programs and practical strategies to power libraries with the magic so that every reader, even the reluctant one, discovers the magic of reading.

