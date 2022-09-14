Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:06 IST
Deshbhakti curriculum helping students understand various aspects of patriotism: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Children of Delhi government schools are understanding various aspects of patriotism due to the Deshbhakti curriculum, which has had a positive impact on their behaviour, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The AAP government's ambitious curriculum was launched on September 28, 2021 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Deshbhakti curriculum aims to instil a ''spirit of love and respect'' for the country among the students. As part of the curriculum, children meditate for five minutes and then think about any five patriots every day. Thereafter, they share their thoughts with their classmates, Sisodia said.

To review curriculum-related activities and its impact on students, the deputy chief minister visited a government school on Wednesday.

''Children are now able to understand that making sacrifices for the country, respecting its symbols, keeping surroundings clean and seeing the welfare of the country in everything that exists around us is also patriotism. This shows that our curriculum is becoming successful,'' Sisodia said.

During the visit, the deputy chief minister also participated in various activities and interacted with the children and teachers at the schools to know their experiences.

''I am happy to see that the feeling of pride and patriotism for the country is growing strong among the children studying in our schools and these are the students who dream of making India number one in the world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

