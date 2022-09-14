Left Menu

Delhi University signs MoU with ICT Academy for skill-based courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:04 IST
Delhi University signs MoU with ICT Academy for skill-based courses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy to offer skill- and employment-based courses.

The MoU was signed between the varsity registrar Vikas Gupta and head of ICT Academy Raghav Shriniwas.

During the programme, certificates were handed over to Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) students, who successfully completed 75 hours of Banking and Financial Literacy course.

The course was arranged in collaboration with NCWEB, Delhi University Computer Centre and ICT Academy.

Six NCWEB students have already been placed in reputed organisations after completion of the course, the institute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022