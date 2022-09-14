OmDayal Group sees growth potential in edu in Bengal, to invest over Rs 200 cr in 5 yrs

The OmDayal Group, which introduced DPS schools in West Bengal, on Wednesday said it will invest at least Rs 200 crore in the next five years in school and technical education infrastructure in the state. The group remains committed to more investment in the state as it received ''unprecedented support from the government'' to bring ''quality'' education here, an official said. ''We remain committed to invest in Bengal in the education domain. We are proud to introduce DPS schools in Bengal in 2001 and since then, there is no looking back with all-around support from the state government. Alone in new schools and colleges, we will invest an additional over Rs 200 crore in the next five years,'' OmDayal group founder and VP Sanjiv Agarwal told PTI in an interview.

The group is exploring new opportunities that could involve an ''investment of around Rs 1,000 crore but it is currently under planning stage'', he said.

It has three schools, including two DPS schools in Kolkata and Durgapur, and one engineering college, imparting education to around 12,000 students, the top official said.

''There is a shortage of good schools in tier II and III cities such as Malda, Medinipur, Burdwan and Asansol. There is a dearth of international schools in Kolkata and we are aiming at this space,'' group director Sagar Agarwal said.

It has introduced the latest education technology in its institutions, he claimed, adding that the group is ''working on many more projects using AI and Meta'' that will match global standards in imparting education in the state, he added.

