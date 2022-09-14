Left Menu

Himachal: PM Modi to address youth rally in Mandi on Sept 24

Earlier, the CM inaugurated Government Senior Secondary School Dharbar Thach building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore in his assembly segment Seraj.Thakur said that new initiatives were taken to ensure basic facilities in the education sector in Seraj area. He said the budget would also be made available for constructing a hostel in the college, in case of availability of land.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:24 IST
Himachal: PM Modi to address youth rally in Mandi on Sept 24
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi next week.

PM Modi will address the youth rally to be organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on September 24, Thakur said while addressing a public meeting in Mandi on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to go to polls in November this year. Earlier, the CM inaugurated Government Senior Secondary School Dharbar Thach building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore in his assembly segment Seraj.

Thakur said that new initiatives were taken to ensure basic facilities in the education sector in Seraj area. Strong infrastructure was developed to provide higher and vocational education to the students, he added.

The CM also announced to start post-graduate classes in political science and English in Government College Lambathach. He said the budget would also be made available for constructing a hostel in the college, in case of availability of land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022