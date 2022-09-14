Thane tribals take out protest march to seek better facilities
Hundreds of tribals on Wednesday took out a protest morcha to Shahapur tehsil office in Maharashtra's Thane district demanding better facilities for residents.
The agitation, 'Dholi Morcha', also saw participation from a large number of women.
During the march, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government for failing to provide basic amenities to tribal-dominated villages.
The agitators carried a 'dholi ' - make shift stretcher - during the stir.
A delegation later met the local tehsildar and submitted a memorandum listing their grievances.
The protesters said the sick, pregnant women and students face a lot of problems in reaching main roads from their villages due to lack of proper pathways.
