Thane tribals take out protest march to seek better facilities

Hundreds of tribals on Wednesday took out a protest morcha to Shahapur tehsil office in Maharashtra's Thane district demanding better facilities for residents.

The agitation, 'Dholi Morcha', also saw participation from a large number of women.

During the march, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government for failing to provide basic amenities to tribal-dominated villages.

The agitators carried a 'dholi ' - make shift stretcher - during the stir.

A delegation later met the local tehsildar and submitted a memorandum listing their grievances.

The protesters said the sick, pregnant women and students face a lot of problems in reaching main roads from their villages due to lack of proper pathways.

