Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish schools rank among best in Mumbai, survey says

The Cathedral & John Connon and Bombay Scottish School figured in the list of best schools in the city across different criteria, `Mumbai Schools Survey 2022' conducted by the Free Press Journal has found. The survey had been undertaken in partnership with the Pillai College of Education and Research (Chembur) and SLN Global Network.

It featured best schools across the city under six parameters: Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education and Vocational Education And Skilling. The schools were assessed by a 10-member jury panel.

The Cathedral & John Connon and Bombay Scottish figured among the best schools across different criteria.

In the Learning and Teaching category, Campion School, The Cathedral and John Connon School, Billabong High International School, JBCN International School(Borivali), Sulochanadevi Singhania School, The Somaiya School, Bombay Scottish School, Powai were found to be best institutions.

In 'Sports Education' category, Campion School, Don Bosco High School, Jamnabai Narsee School, Oberoi International School, OES International School(Vashi) were found to be the best ones.

The Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Podar International School were found to be best when it came to 'Parental Engagement and Community Outreach'.

In the category of 'Digitalisation and Technology Integration', the Aditya Birla World Academy, DY Patil International School, Worli, Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Podar International School, Mira Road, Orchids The International, Navi Mumbai were ranked at the top.

The Bombay International School, The Cathedral & John Connon School, Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School, R.N. Podar School, Lodha World School were adjudged best in 'Sustainability and Inclusive Education' category. For 'Vocational Education', the Hill Spring International School, Shishuvan School, St. Anne's High School, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, RBK Global School, Bhayander, St. Stanislaus High School, Mahatma School of Academics and Sports were found to be the best, the survey report said.

