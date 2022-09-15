Left Menu

CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

''CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students,'' Kumar said.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

