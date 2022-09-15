Value-based education important for building socially conscious generation: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan launched Ramakrishna Mission's 'Awakening' Programme for students of classes I to V. Swami Shantatmanada, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi; Smt Nidhi Chibber, Chairperson, CBSE and other officials of KVS, NVS and the Ministry were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that the NEP 2020 is deeply inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. From Swami Vivekananda to Sri Aurobindo and Mahatma Gandhi, many of our greats envisioned an education system that is progressive and rooted in our civilizational values to take the country forward. He stated that the social transformation is one of the key goals of education. Values and wisdom are more important than material wealth. Value-based education is important for building a future-ready and socially conscious generation, he added.

He further said that Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education. At a time when we are implementing NEP 2020, it must also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for 9th to 12th in addition to creating programmes for classes I to VIII. He said that this unique initiative is a step towards ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.

Shri Pradhan stressed that our education system must be aligned with national priorities. We have to create 21st-century citizens capable of taking global responsibilities. NEP 2020 with focus on a teacher-led holistic education system for students is a step in that direction, he added.

The Minister called upon CBSE to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to Class XII for creating a talent pool ready for the challenges of life and committed to national progress and global welfare.

(With Inputs from PIB)