Utkarsh Classes and Edutech Marks 20th Foundation Day by Dedicating a Cardio-thor acic Unit in Jodhpur

The refurbished wing has operation theatres, and outpatient wards and will offer world-class cardiac health facilities to the poorer sections of society.Talking on the occasion, Dr.NirmalGehlot said, Heart diseases have been a major health concern in India.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:08 IST
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) To commemorate the 20th foundation day of India’s leading ed-tech firm Utkarsh classes the CEO and Co-founder, Dr.NirmalGehlot inaugurated the new cardiac thoracic wing of MathuradasMathur hospital in Jodhpur. The refurbished wing has operation theatres, and outpatient wards and will offer world-class cardiac health facilities to the poorer sections of society.

Talking on the occasion, Dr.NirmalGehlot said, ''Heart diseases have been a major health concern in India. The treatment is expensive and often unaffordable to the poorer sections of society. This initiative attempts at bridging the gap and ensuring that everyone has access to world-class healthcare in the cardiac space.'' According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India accounts for one-fifth of all cardiovascular deaths worldwide. Unfortunately, the majority of these affect younger people. According to the study on the burden of disease, India had 272 cardiovascular deaths for every 100,000 people, which is much higher than the global average of 235.Utkarsh Classes is a pioneer in the industry founded by Dr.NirmalGehlot in 2002. Starting as a small two-room brick-and-mortar unit, Utkarsh currently has over 1,200 employees, including 170 educators across categories and over 20 million students across its online and offline platforms, learning app, and YouTube channel.

Utkarsh provides online and offline learning modes for central and state government exams, all-India competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, and CLAT, and school education for Classes 6th to 12th, CBSE, and eight state boards. It also specializes in all-India and state-level government tests for IAS, banking, defence services, state Public Service Commission, and teaching exams.

