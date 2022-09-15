IIM Calcutta Announces 15th Batch of the Executive Programme in Leadership and Management with Emeritus

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Ranked as the #3 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2022) and #1 as per Business Today ranking (2021), the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced the launch of the 15th batch of the Executive Programme in Leadership & Management in collaboration with Emeritus. Only a third of CEOs believe that their organisation's frontline leadership is of a very good quality (DDI, 2021). Alarming, isn't it? In this context, unlike the business world of a decade ago, where leaders could operate in isolation, this high-impact 1-year programme will provide immersive learning tailored to give on-the-move, high-performing professionals a competitive advantage with application-oriented knowledge and leadership skills to succeed confidently.

According to a Deloitte report (2022), organisations with strong leaders are 2.3x more likely to financially outperform their peers. The Executive Programme in Leadership & Management would equip professionals to anticipate, interpret and align to new hallmarks of managerial leadership through an approach grounded in data-driven research and practical business insight. Senior professionals, leaders and business heads aiming to advance their cross-functional leadership skills and take informed strategic decisions to improve business growth and profitability will benefit from enrolling in this programme.

The programme curriculum is designed to help learners visualise strategic moves, identify allies, induce collaborations, manage fast growth, create organisational resilience, and nurture people, amongst other learnings. This 1-year programme is delivered through an interactive pedagogy that integrates case studies, simulations, and a capstone project, interspersed with two on-campus immersions and live online lecture sessions from leading IIM Calcutta faculty. Towards the end of the programme, upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status.

Commenting on the launch of the 15th batch of this programme, Programme Directors, Prof. Peeyush Mehta, Professor, Operations Management, and Prof. Ramendra Singh, Professor, Marketing at IIM Calcutta, said, “The global economy is witnessing a new narrative in the form of uncertain trade flows across borders, and business complexities arising due to the pandemic. The playbook of CEOs has changed due to the rising uncertainty. New debates and trade-offs are emerging that focus more on resilience in business models. These unprecedented developments have created new opportunities for business leadership, but also have created new sets of challenges for leaders. IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Leadership & Management prepares the managers for leveraging these opportunities and addressing these challenges. The programme is taught by faculty members of IIM Calcutta who provide theories and inspire with best practises in leadership and other relevant functional aspects of business.” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “According to PwC India 2022 report, 54% of Indian leaders realise the importance of identifying the skills needed to keep pace with the changing times. The role of a leader today is not only confined to a particular skill but also includes bridging themselves as per changing business demands. It is essential to upskill periodically to keep pace with the increasing business demands. This programme would help senior leaders attain a competitive edge in their domain through industry-leading insights from leading IIM Calcutta faculty into the challenges of dynamic leadership and management ecosystem and develop a culture of innovation to strive towards organisational goals.” The 15th batch of this programme begins on September 30, 2022, and has a fee of INR 6,04,000 + GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options available. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme. About IIM Calcutta The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculty formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others. IIM Calcutta is the first business school in India to complete triple accreditation by being recognised by three globally reputed business school accreditation organisations: Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). It is also the only Indian business school that is a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS). IIM Calcutta has been regularly ranked in all-important ranking organisations in India and overseas. IIM Calcutta's flagship programme, the 2-year MBA, was ranked 17th in the world, 1st in India and 2nd in Asia in FT MIM 2019 ranking. The vision of the Institute is to emerge as an International Centre of Excellence in all the facets of management education, rooted in Indian ethos and societal values. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. Its strong ties to the business community makes it an effective mechanism for the promotion of professional management practices in Indian organisations. Today, IIM Calcutta attracts the best talent in India - a melting pot of academia, industry and research. The best and brightest young men and women pursue its academic programmes.

About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

