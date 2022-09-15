UP tops chart among states in trials pending in fast-track courts

Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than 70 per cent of the 13.81 lakh pending trials in fast-track courts in cases of heinous crimes against women, children and senior citizens, according to data shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju with the chief justices of the high courts.

According to the details shared with the chief justices of the high courts, more than 9.33 lakh cases are pending in the fast-track courts of Uttar Pradesh, followed by over 1.4 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 1.06 lakh cases in Tamil Nadu, 71,260 cases in West Bengal and 12,538 cases in Telangana.

''On analysis, it reveals that while 88,000 (approx) monthly new cases are registered, case disposal is approximately 35,000, leading to ever increasing pendency of cases,'' Rijiju said in the letter dated September 2.

With more than 60,000 cases pending in the Fast-Track Special Courts (FTSC), Uttar Pradesh also tops the list of the states where trials in rape cases and matters under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are yet to be concluded.

Maharashtra has nearly 43,000 cases pending in the FTSCs, which were set up under a centrally-sponsored scheme for an expeditious trial of rape and POCSO Act cases.

In West Bengal, 35,653 cases are pending in the FTSCs, followed by Bihar (22,592), Tamil Nadu (20,037), Odisha (19,214), Rajasthan (18,077), Kerala (14,392), Gujarat (12,347) and Telangana (12,248).

As many as 3,28,556 cases are pending in the FTSCs across 28 states and Union territories.

''On analysis, it reveals that monthly 10,000 (approx) new cases are registered while disposal is 6,000 (approx) and hence, pendency is continuously increasing,'' Rijiju said in his letter to the chief justices of the high courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)