CUET-UG results declared, merit lists to be prepared by participating universities: NTA

The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday, however, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database.The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card, said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director Exams, NTA.The First edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:06 IST
The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have been declared on Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said. The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday, however, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database.

''The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card,'' said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

The First edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. The exam had recorded 60 per cent attendance.

